Kings Guard Named NBA 'Plus-Minus Player of the Week'
After finding themselves in a grueling cold streak that made many fans lose hope, the Sacramento Kings have found their rhythm to win three of their last four games. The Kings have won two consecutive games by an average margin of 35.5 points, scoring 140+ in each outing.
One of the biggest risers during Sacramento's new-found hot streak has been guard Kevin Huerter. The 26-year-old guard had a very poor start to the 2024-25 season, eventually getting moved to the bench unit. But, Huerter has certainly made his mark recently.
In their last three wins, Huerter is averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 65 percent from three-point range. Many doubted how Huerter would perform with the second unit, but the Kings have been thriving with Malik Monk in the starting lineup and Huerter on the bench.
In the NBA's most recent power rankings, they named Huerter the "Plus-Minus Player of the Week," as he was a plus-65 through four games last week.
Even in Sacramento's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Huerter was the only King who played 10+ minutes to finish the game with a positive plus-minus (+4). Huerter was plus-23 and plus-35 in Sacramento's last two wins, respectively.
Huerter is certainly an X-factor for the Kings as one of their premier perimeter shooters, so if he continues to play at a high level, the Kings should continue to win.
