Kings Guard Surprisingly Leads NBA in Obscure Stat
When the Sacramento Kings signed DeMar DeRozan, it was known that they were getting one of the best isolation players in the NBA. In pairing him with De’Aaron Fox, the Kings now had two players who could get their own bucket when needed.
That’s what makes the league leader in isolation plays surprising eleven games into the season. It’s not DeMar or De’Aaron that leads the isolation rankings, but Malik Monk.
While Monk has struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 27.9 percent from three, he has been masterful when taking players off the dribble.
It’s the skill that makes Monk so important as the sixth man. His ability to create for himself allows the Kings to always have a go-to scorer on the court between Fox, DeRozan, and Monk.
It’s also what makes him being injured so difficult for Sacramento.
Outside of Monk, the Kings' bench is made up of defensive-minded players or shooters who don’t have the same ability to get a bucket on demand.
There were moments in Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs where the Kings’ offense felt flat with Monk sidelined. Monk provides so much energy off the bench that is hard to replicate, and he’s had multiple stretches this season where it’s felt like he brought the Kings back into a game himself.
The Kings' offense, while effective, has looked a little off of late. It’s not just the league-worst 30.1 percent three-point shooting, but also the 25th-ranked 23.8 assists per game. With the passing numbers not being there this year, it raises the importance of isolation efficiency. And early on in the season, no one has been better than Monk.
