Kings-Heat Injury Report: Huerter, Jaquez Status' Revealed
After going on a three-game win streak, the Sacramento Kings dropped their most recent outing on the road against the Toronto Raptors. It was a shaky overtime loss on the second leg of a back-to-back, but now the Kings get to travel to South Beach to face another Eastern Conference foe, the Miami Heat.
The Heat have started their 2024-25 season 3-2, winning three of their last four. Miami has strictly faced Eastern Conference opponents this season, so hosting the West Coast Kings will be a slight change of pace.
Miami has been offensively led by young guard Tyler Herro, averaging 20.8 points and 4.4 assists per game, while Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo all chip in pretty evenly.
Both teams have released their Injury Reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Miami:
Sacramento Kings:
Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Miami Heat:
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
The Kings were without Kevin Huerter in Saturday's loss to the Raptors, sidelined with an undisclosed illness. Huerter is not expected to suit up for Monday's game in Miami, but the "questionable" status gives hope for his return.
The Heat have had a very consistent rotation to begin their season, but if Jaquez is sidelined with an illness, it could throw a wrench in their bench unit. Jaquez has been Miami's sixth man this season, averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, attempting to follow up a very impressive rookie year.
The Kings will have a tough matchup against a gritty and talented Heat squad, but it will be a valiant test following a disappointing loss on Saturday.
The Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat tip off on Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT.
