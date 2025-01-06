Kings-Heat Injury Report: Jimmy Butler, De'Aaron Fox Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings picked up a statement win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, beating their division rivals 129-99 to extend their winning streak to four games. Sacramento got a convincing 30-point win, despite playing without star point guard De'Aaron Fox for the first time this season.
In Fox's absence, Malik Monk took control of the offense, putting up 26 points and 12 assists with a team-high plus/minus of +41. The Kings effectively followed up a six-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak, a complete turn-around when they were as desperate as ever.
Now, the Kings head into the second leg of a back-to-back series to face the Miami Heat at home. The Heat are coming off a crushing 36-point loss to the Utah Jazz, a bad look in their first game since serving star forward Jimmy Butler a seven-game suspension.
The Kings and Heat have already met once this season in Miami, where Butler and Tyler Herro dropped 27 points apiece, but De'Aaron Fox's 28 points and Domantas Sabonis' game-winner lifted Sacramento to a one-point win.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
De'Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE (glute)
Miami Heat:
Jimmy Butler - OUT (suspension)
Haywood Highsmith - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
Josh Richardson - DOUBTFUL (heel)
Dru Smith - OUT (Achilles)
With Butler still sidelined for another six games due to a team suspension, the Kings have a prime opportunity to extend their winning streak to five games and continue to build momentum.
Of course, the Kings will have a harder time if Fox has to miss his second consecutive game with a right glute contusion he suffered from a hard fall in Friday's win.
The Kings and Heat tip off at 7 pm PT in Sacramento on NBA TV on Monday.
