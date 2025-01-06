Kings-Heat Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs. Tyler Herro
The Sacramento Kings (17-19) look to extend their winning streak to five games against the visiting Miami Heat (17-16).
With Jimmy Butler suspended by the Heat, that puts the matchup of the game magnifier on two electric guards; Malik Monk and Tyler Herro
Season Stats:
Malik Monk: 16.8 PTS | 5.2 AST | 3.6 REB | 0.9 STL | 0.6 BLK | 44.7 FG% | 36.0 3P%
Tyler Herro: 23.8 PTS | 5.1 AST | 5.5 REB | 0.7 STL | 0.1 BLK | 47.5 FG% | 40.3 3P%
With Butler requesting a trade and splitting ties with Miami, the reigns, at least at the guard position, get turned over to Herro.
So far this season, he's taking advantage of the bigger role, with career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage. Simply said, he's having a career year.
The Kings made a concerted effort to limit Stephen Curry's attempts last night, and I wouldn't be surprised if they carry the strategy over to Herro and the Heat tonight.
On the flipside, Monk has been playing tremendous basketball all season, but especially as of late.
With De'Aaron Fox's status still up in the air, the ball will likely be in Monk's hands a lot tonight as the Kings look to continue their winning ways.
Stat predictions:
Malik Monk: 26 PTS, 8 AST, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Tyler Herro: 17 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB, 0 STL, 0 BLK
