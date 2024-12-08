Kings-Jazz Injury Report: Markkanen, Clarkson Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings had their best game of the season on Friday, beating the San Antonio Spurs 140-113. Their 140 points is a season-high, as they made 47.1 percent of their three-point attempts. This hot night was exactly what the Kings needed after losing seven of their previous nine games.
The Kings now head back home to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday. These two Western Conference teams have already faced twice this season, as the Kings have won both times. In their last meeting, Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox exploded for 49 points while co-stars Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan were sidelined.
The Jazz have won just five of their first 22 games of the season, seemingly more worried about what their draft pick will be than any type of playoff contention. The Kings are certainly expected to sweep the season series and build their first win streak in over a month, but the Jazz are still a dangerous team when they are clicking.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Utah Jazz:
Jordan Clarkson - OUT (foot)
Kyle Filipowski - QUESTIONABLE (fibula)
Lauri Markkanen - QUESTIONABLE (back)
If the Jazz have to play without star forward Lauri Markkanen, hypothetically, it would make things a lot easier for Sacramento. But, the Jazz are coming off a 42-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers where Markkanen was inactive.
With star sixth man Jordan Clarkson already ruled out for the Jazz, it certainly weakens their second unit, evening the field against a very weak Kings bench.
Fans will enjoy this game much more if Markkanen is clear to play, but either way, the Kings should be able to defend their home court and pick up their second straight win.
The Kings and Jazz tip off at 6 pm PST on Sunday in Sacramento.
