Kings-Jazz Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs Collin Sexton
The Sacramento Kings are back in action after a convincing win against the San Antonio Spurs to take on the 5-17 Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is currently questionable, but the Jazz are coming off a 141-99 win Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers without their All-Star forward.
Sunday night’s matchup of the game features two electric guards in Malik Monk and Collin Sexton.
Season stats:
- Malik Monk: 16.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK, 46.6 FG%, 39.0 3P%
- Collin Sexton: 16.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK, 48.0 FG%, 41.8 3P%
Monk has been sensational since joining the starting lineup, averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 45.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
He’s playing with his patented Malik Monk energy and the Kings’ offense is flowing with him on the court with the rest of the starters.
While the Jazz have struggled, Collin Sexton is putting together another productive season, especially from beyond the arc. He’s shooting 41.8 percent from deep on 4.1 attempts per contest. It would be a career-high three-point percentage for the 25-year-old guard.
With Markkanen questionable and Jordan Clarkson already ruled out, the Jazz will need scoring to come from somewhere to stay in this game. Sexton is one of the players on the Jazz that can get going on any given night as he has a career-high of 42 points.
The Kings and Jazz tip-off at 6 pm PST on Sunday in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!