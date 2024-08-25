Kings’ Jordan McLaughlin Explains Free Agency Decision
The Sacramento Kings made a splash this offseason by acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, but one of the more underrated moves was the signing of point guard Jordan McLaughlin.
McLaughlin is one of the most slept-on guards in the NBA, coming off an incredible year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite playing a limited role in Minnesota, McLaughlin posted the best defensive rating of any player in the league last season (100.1, minimum 40 games played), and improved in nearly every aspect of his game.
McLaughlin knocked down nearly half of his 89 three-point attempts last season (47.2%), was a viable playmaker off the bench, and an overall tenacious defender.
After playing five years in Minnesota, the 28-year-old point guard will join the Kings and is expected to have a significant role on the bench until rookie Devin Carter returns after undergoing shoulder surgery.
In an interview with FOX40's Sean Cunningham, McLaughlin explained his decision to sign with the Kings in free agency:
"My agent gave me the call and said Sacramento was very interested, and I was probably number one on their list at the guard position, I gave it some serious thought and just figured it would be a great opportunity for me and my family to go up there and make some noise and make something happen for our future."
McLaughlin also told Cunningham what he believes he will bring to the Kings, emphasizing his defense and willingness to play winning basketball.
To hear that the Kings had McLaughlin at the top of their board and then went out and got him is a good sign that he could play a major role in Sacramento's guard room, especially considering how effective he can be, even in limited minutes.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!