Kings' Keon Ellis Has Career Night in Narrow Loss to Hawks
The Sacramento Kings fell to the Atlanta Hawks 109-108 on a Dyson Daniels deflection on De’Aaron Fox’s game-winning attempt. For a Kings team that loves deflections, it was an ironic end to a game that got physical down the stretch.
While the Kings lost, Keon Ellis had a career night off the bench to pick up some of the missed offense of DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and Domantas Sabonis.
Coming into the game, Keon had shot 11-of-32 (34.4 percent) from beyond the arc. He nearly doubled his total made threes tonight with nine against the Hawks.
The Kings need more of a scoring punch off the bench, especially with the trio of injuries. But Keon getting back into shooting form is what turns the Kings into a contender when healthy.
Outside of Malik Monk, the Kings have lacked another player off the bench who can explode for a big game since the departure of Terence Davis.
Keon briefly left the game in the third quarter after appearing to tweak his ankle. He didn’t make another shot after his return but played high-level defense to close out the game. Time will tell the severity of the ankle, which would be a difficult blow on top of the other injuries if the star trio remains out.
Keon reminded everyone why he is so important for this team. Every team needs as many players as possible to play lockdown defense and hit threes. And when Keon is on, he’s one of the best in the league to do it.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!