Kings G Keon Ellis Jokingly Reveals His Favorite Teammate
The Sacramento Kings have put together a few things for fans to get excited about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, with a couple being the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan and the expected progression of Keon Ellis.
Ellis is coming off one of the most surprisingly impressive seasons in the NBA, as the sophomore guard completely took the league by storm. Ellis quickly became one of the league's top guard defenders after earning a standard contract with Sacramento and a starting spot.
Ellis was live on Twitch on Wednesday interacting with fans and playing NBA 2K24, where someone asked who his favorite teammate was (via @kkeon4 | Twitch):
"My favorite teammate? ...DeMar DeRozan, and I haven't even met him yet."
DeRozan is expected to make a big impact in Sacramento as a third star next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, but the six-time All-Star will certainly make a difference with the improving young studs.
While Ellis' response might not have been serious, DeRozan's presence on the Kings could make a great impact on the trajectory of Ellis' career.
Ellis is already the best backcourt defender on the Kings, and if he can learn a thing or two from DeRozan on offense, his two-way presence will be incredible. DeRozan could have a similar impact on Keegan Murray, who should be starting alongside one another in the forward positions.
A potential Sacramento lineup of Fox, Ellis, DeRozan, Murray, and Sabonis would be one of the best and most complete lineups in recent Kings memory.
