Kings' Kevin Huerter Gives Hopeful Injury Update
Sacramento Kings wing Kevin Huerter went down with a shoulder injury on March 18th, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Over six months later, Huerter continues rehab to return to the court.
During 2024 Media Day, Huerter was asked how he was feeling following shoulder surgery and when he is expected to return to action, giving an optimistic response (via @MattGeorgeSAC | X):
I feel good. I'm getting there... I was originally given a six-month process time to get back and have another follow up mid-October. The last stuff for me is really just getting five-on-five full contact. Haven't gone contact against a player yet, not cleared to do that... Been one-on-zero for four months now... Itching to get back, go against somebody else... [The shot] feels good, everything does.- Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
Huerter, 26, is coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season but is expected to bounce back in a major way this year. Last season, Huerter averaged 10.2 points per game, his lowest since his rookie season, shooting 36.1 percent from deep, the lowest of his career.
If Huerter can get back into a similar form from his first year in Sacramento, averaging 15.2 points per game on 40.2 percent from three, it will help the Kings' chances to contend tremendously.
After a rough season and ultimately the season-ending injury, it is promising to hear how eager Huerter is to get back on the court and likely prove all the doubters wrong.
Follow Sacramento Kings On SI on Facebook and X/Twitter
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!