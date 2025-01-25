Inside The Kings

Kings-Knicks Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Karl-Anthony Towns

The league top rebounders face off as the Sacramento Kings visit the New York Knicks

Will Zimmerle

Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings (23-21) continue their six-game road trip against the New York Knicks (29-16) as they attempt to get back in the win column after a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Kings and Knicks are both extremely starter-heavy teams, relying on their five starters to be key contributors on a nightly basis.

With that in mind, for the matchup of the game, we look to the big men in the middle as the league's top rebounders face off in New York.

Season Stats:

  • Domantas Sabonis: 21.0 PTS | 14.4 REB | 6.2 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.5 BLK | 60.1 FG% | 47.5 3P%
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: 25.1PTS | 13.9 REB | 3.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.9 BLK | 54.5 FG% | 43.3 3P%

Karl-Anthony Towns is thriving in New York, with career-highs in rebounding and three-point percentage.

Towns has always had the capability to have a high-scoring game, but his scoring is paying off for the Knicks this year, as they are 13-5 when the four-time All-Star scores at least 26 points.

And with 13 games with at least 16 rebounds, he's one of the few players in the league that can match Sabonis on the boards.

For the Sabonis, it's hard to continue to find new things to write about him. He's having a career year that is widely going unrecognized around the league.

But a big game in a win against the Knicks, in Madison Square Garden, would do wonders to help bring more attention to him as the All-Star game approaches.

Stat Predictions:

Domantas Sabonis: 22 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Karl-Anthony Towns: 31 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Will Zimmerle
WILL ZIMMERLE

Will Zimmerle is a staff writer covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News