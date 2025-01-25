Kings-Knicks Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Karl-Anthony Towns
The Sacramento Kings (23-21) continue their six-game road trip against the New York Knicks (29-16) as they attempt to get back in the win column after a loss to the Denver Nuggets.
The Kings and Knicks are both extremely starter-heavy teams, relying on their five starters to be key contributors on a nightly basis.
With that in mind, for the matchup of the game, we look to the big men in the middle as the league's top rebounders face off in New York.
Season Stats:
- Domantas Sabonis: 21.0 PTS | 14.4 REB | 6.2 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.5 BLK | 60.1 FG% | 47.5 3P%
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 25.1PTS | 13.9 REB | 3.5 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.9 BLK | 54.5 FG% | 43.3 3P%
Karl-Anthony Towns is thriving in New York, with career-highs in rebounding and three-point percentage.
Towns has always had the capability to have a high-scoring game, but his scoring is paying off for the Knicks this year, as they are 13-5 when the four-time All-Star scores at least 26 points.
And with 13 games with at least 16 rebounds, he's one of the few players in the league that can match Sabonis on the boards.
For the Sabonis, it's hard to continue to find new things to write about him. He's having a career year that is widely going unrecognized around the league.
But a big game in a win against the Knicks, in Madison Square Garden, would do wonders to help bring more attention to him as the All-Star game approaches.
Stat Predictions:
Domantas Sabonis: 22 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Karl-Anthony Towns: 31 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK
