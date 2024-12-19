Kings-Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Statuses
After winning four of their previous five games, the Sacramento Kings suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday after crawling back from a 23-point deficit.
The Kings are now 13-14 on the season, failing to reach above .500 in over a month. As they sit in 12th place in the West, the Kings must find their rhythm again and start winning these tight games.
The Kings have huge tests on Thursday and Saturday, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for consecutive games.
The Lakers have also been mildly disappointing this season, sitting at 14-12 in tenth place in the conference. The Kings and Lakers have already met once this season, where LA defended their home court in a four-point win.
In their last meeting, LA's star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 63 points, 23 rebounds, and 12 assists. On the contrary, Sacramento's star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis combined for 57 points, 17 rebounds, and 20 assists.
Now, heading into Thursday's matchup, three of those stars are listed on the injury report. Each team has released their own ahead of Thursday's game in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Los Angeles Lakers:
Anthony Davis - PROBABLE (foot)
Jaxson Hayes - OUT (ankle)
Jalen Hood-Schifino - OUT (hamstring)
Bronny James - OUT (G League)
LeBron James - QUESTIONABLE (foot)
Maxwell Lewis - OUT (G League)
Jarred Vanderbilt - OUT (foot)
Christian Wood - OUT (knee)
The Lakers have some key players listed on their report, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis each receiving injury designations ahead of Thursday's matchup. The Kings could be without Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, or Domantas Sabonis against the Lakers, who are all injured heading into the pivotal matchup.
Both teams are a bit banged up heading into Thursday's matchup, but if everyone suits up, we should be in for a great star-studded meeting.
The Kings and Lakers tip off at 7 pm PT in Sacramento on Thursday.
