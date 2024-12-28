Kings-Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have parted ways with head coach Mike Brown, and their first test with interim Doug Christie comes against their star-studded division rival, Los Angeles Lakers.
Riding a five-game losing streak and falling to 13-18 on the season, firing Mike Brown was the "easy" solution for the Kings, but likely not the correct one. The unanimous 2023 NBA Coach of the Year gave Kings fans hope for the first time in nearly two decades, yet got kicked to the curb as soon as the team faced adversity.
Regardless, the Kings are moving on, and it is time to see what Doug Christie can do with this roster. Facing the Lakers on Saturday is a huge test for this team as they try to break their five-game skid and get back on track.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's matchup in LA.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (G League)
Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
LA Lakers:
Anthony Davis - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Rui Hachimura - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Jaxson Hayes - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Jalen Hood-Schifino - OUT (hamstring)
Bronny James - OUT (G League)
LeBron James - QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Maxwell Lewis - OUT (G League)
D'Angelo Russell - PROBABLE (thumb)
Jarred Vanderbilt - OUT (foot)
Christian Wood - OUT (knee)
The Lakers have a packed injury report for Saturday's matchup, with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both given a "questionable" designation. The Lakers are 3-0 against the Kings this season, and having their All-Star duo available on Saturday would give them a likely chance to sweep the season series.
Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with an illness for the second consecutive game, as he was sidelined in Thursday's loss to the Detroit Pistons. Sabonis has been great this season and the Kings certainly need him on the court to get back on track after the recent chaos.
The Kings and Lakers tip off at 7:30 pm PT in LA on Saturday.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!