Kings-Lakers Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs. Austin Reaves
The Sacramento Kings get a quick chance at revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, and while this game is filled with stars in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis, the matchup of the game for me trickles down to Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.
For one, both James and Davis are questionable as of 10 am, but the Lakers just beat the Kings 113-100 on Thursday, thanks in large part to Reaves' 25 points.
Season stats:
- Malik Monk: 16.2 PTS | 3.6 REB | 5.0 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.6 BLK | 45.5 FG% | 37.2 3P%
- Austin Reaves: 17.3 PTS | 3.7 REB | 5.0 AST | 1.1 STL | 0.2 BLK | 43.7 FG% | 36.0 3P%
Monk and Reaves have eerily similar stats. They can both score and facilitate, get a good amount of rebounds for guards, and can knock down the three.
For the Kings, shutting down Reaves may not automatically result in a win, especially when James and Davis can combine for 80 points on any given night. But the opposite appears to be true. When Reaves scores big, the Lakers win.
Los Angeles is 5-1 when Reaves scores at least 20 points, one of which was the aforementioned game against the Kings. Getting beat by LeBron is one thing, but getting beat by Reaves hurts to watch.
Sacramento has struggled with starting games strong, and as one of the most energetic players on the team, Monk could be just the person to come out with a hot start to turn the Kings fortunes around early.
Matchup prediction:
Malik Monk - 23 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds., 1 steal, 1 block.
Austin Reaves - 13 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds., 2 steals, 0 blocks.
