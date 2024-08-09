Kings Left off the 2024 NBA Christmas Day Schedule
The NBA has released the Christmas Day games for the 2024-25 season, and once again, the Sacramento Kings have been left off the list.
After an exciting 2022-23 season and a growing rivalry with the Golden State Warriors, it seemed like the Kings could finally get a matchup on the marquee day for basketball. Instead, the Association scheduled the Warriors to play the Denver Nuggets last year and the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming season.
The Kings have played on Christmas Day just twice during the Sacramento era, in 2002 and 2003.
That makes it 21 consecutive seasons without appearing on the holiday schedule. In that time, the Kings are one of two teams to not play on December 25th. The only other team left off the schedule is the Charlotte Hornets.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are set to play on Christmas for the 26th straight season. The Boston Celtics and Warriors are both making their 14th appearances in the last 21 years.
It’s no surprise that the big market teams get the big market games. It is interesting though that every team other than the Kings and Hornets has gotten at least one shot at playing on the marquee hoops day.
All I want for Christmas is for the Kings to get recognition throughout the league.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!