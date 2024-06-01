Kings Legend Leads Team to Taiwan Championship
After being a four-time All-Star and one of the best players in Sacramento Kings franchise history, DeMarcus Cousins had a troubled end to his NBA career, playing for four different teams in his last two seasons. Nonetheless, his career in Sacramento will never be forgotten, averaging 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game through seven seasons of revived Kings basketball.
While he has faded out of the NBA, Cousins continues to make an impact overseas. The former Association star signed a deal with the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the T1 League, leading them to a championship and earning Finals MVP honors on Saturday.
The Beer Leopards swept the Taipei Taishin Mars 4-0 in the Final, as Cousins added his first ring to his limited collection. Cousins was top three in the league in points, rebounds, and blocks per game, putting on a display in the championship-clenching match with 24 points and 24 boards.
While an ACL injury in 2019 was ultimately the downfall of his NBA career, all league fans should be happy about seeing the former superstar showcase his skills overseas. The 33-year-old big man could still have some gas left in the tank if given the opportunity by an NBA franchise, as even a return to Sacramento cannot be ruled out this summer.
