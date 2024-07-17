Kings' Lindsey Harding Joins Lakers Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Lindsey Harding to join JJ Redick's coaching staff as an assistant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
After spending multiple seasons as a player development coach with the Sacramento Kings, Harding earned the head coaching position of Sacramento's G League affiliate in Stockton. Harding won the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year, becoming the first woman ever to win the award.
Harding joins Los Angeles to become the historic franchise's first-ever woman assistant, as she continues to break down the barrier for women in the NBA.
Harding was already in consideration to take the reigns of her own team, as the Charlotte Hornets interviewed her for their head coaching vacancy this offseason before hiring Charles Lee.
The WNBA 2007 first-overall pick has made a name for herself in the NBA coaching landscape, and the young, talented coach continues to climb the ranks. Securing a valuable position as an assistant with the Lakers is one step further than she was before, and the Kings community should be ecstatic for her, regardless of whether she is joining a division rival.
While Harding's coaching career is still fresh, she will likely continue to make history as it progresses.
