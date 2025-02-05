Kings-Magic Matchup of the Game: Zach LaVine vs. Franz Wagner
After a six-game road trip, the Sacramento Kings return home with a new look roster. Zach LaVine is set to make his debut against the struggling Orlando Magic in what is sure to be a loud atmosphere in the Golden 1 Center.
The Kings struggled on their road trip but won the last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to make for a happy flight home. They now get the Magic, who have gotten healthy with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner back but have lost four straight games and nine of their last ten.
For the matchup of the game, Zach LaVine is a must for the Kings, as all eyes will be on the athletic sharpshooter. While he doesn't directly matchup with Franz Wagner, Wagner has been on fire since returning from injury, making him the choice for the Magic in an unconventional cross-position matchup of the game.
Season Stats:
- Zach LaVine: 24.0 PTS | 4.8 REB | 4.5 AST | 0.9 STL | 0.2 BLK | 51.1 FG% | 44.6 3P%
- Franz Wagner: 24.9 PTS | 5.4 REB | 5.2 AST | 1.5 STL | 0.5 BLK | 46.0 FG% | 30.8 3P%
The anticipation for LaVine's debut couldn't be higher as the Kings attempt to make a late-season surge up the standings. His three-point shooting is a crucial addition for the Kings, who have struggled with their volume and efficiency from deep all season long.
It will be interesting to see how long it takes LaVine to get comfortable in Sacramento's offense, but pairing him with former teammate DeMar DeRozan should kickstart the process.
The key pairing I'll be watching tonight is how LaVine and Domantas Sabonis work off of each other. Sabonis is one of the best screeners in the NBA, and they have the potential to be a lethal duo in both the pick-and-roll and dribble handoff game.
For the Magic, Wagner has been on fire since he returned from injury, averaging 27.2 points across the 6 games. He has struggled with his shooting though, hitting at just a 26.2% clip from beyond the arc.
Wagner is lethal in the paint, where he takes 11.1 field goal attempts per game. For a Kings team that struggles with size, they'll have to get creative on stopping both Wagner and Paolo Banchero tonight if they want to get a win in LaVine's debut.
Stat predictions:
Zach LaVine: 28 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Franz Wagner: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
