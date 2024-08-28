Kings Mailbag: Easy Wins and Bad Losses
This question comes from Brad on X:
Today’s question comes from Brad on X:
One of the things that made the Kings so frustrating to watch last season was their propensity to win big games and then turn around and lose to mediocre or poor opponents.
It left many fans with a sour taste even though the team was hovering around the same spot in the standings all season, but I would argue the Kings did better in this regard than it seems.
The Kings were tied for ninth in the league with ten wins by 20 or more points, and they did so against various opponents.
POR: +39 | MIL: +35 |TOR: +34 |MEM: +31 |BRK: +30 |DEN: +29 |CHO: +25 | UTA: +21 | DET: +21 |UTA: +21
There were some good teams in the mix with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, but the Kings were able to have easier nights against the likes of the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.
The issue came with the Kings also losing eight games by 20 or more points, the 12th most such games in the league.
Looking back at those eight games shows that the Kings lost predominantly to good teams, rather than losing big to subpar opponents.
NOP: -36 | DAL: -36 |NOP: -33 |CLE: -26 |HOU: -25 |BOS: -25 |DEN: -21 | LAC: -20
Other than the Houston Rockets, all are decent teams. And you could argue that even the Rockets were better than their record at times last season.
While more big wins should be expected this year with DeMar DeRozan, the league is more talented than ever, and any team can get going on any given night. Cruising to easy wins will be crucial to keeping everyone fresh down the season's homestretch. Avoiding big losses and staying in games will be just as important if not more in the loaded Western Conference.
