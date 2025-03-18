Kings Make Roster Move After Grizzlies Game
The Sacramento Kings are signing forward Terry Taylor to a 10-day contract. Taylor will join the Kings from their G-League affiliate in Stockton. The 25-year-old lefty should help provide some additional depth in the frontcourt, particularly with the injury status of Domantas Sabonis up in the air.
Taylor has played a total of 95 games for the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls over the past three seasons. He scored a career-high 24 points for Indiana in a game against Orlando in February of 2022, and most recently played for the Bulls in April of 2024.
In 28 games with Stockton this season, Taylor has averaged 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in just over 34 minutes per game. The Kentucky native is also shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.9% from the three point line, while contributing 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Taylor joins Sacramento on a hot streak, having scored an average of 24.6 points per game over his last six. This stretch includes a season-high of 33 points against the San Diego Clippers on March 9. The forward also has a season-high of 14 rebounds in a game, which he has accomplished three times.
With his long wingspan (6’11.5”) and big frame (6’5” and 230 pounds), Taylor can provide some athleticism and physicality to the Kings frontline, while also being able to stretch the floor and connect from deep. If Sabonis is out for several games, Taylor could very well see significant playing time.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!