Kings' Malik Monk Sets Impressive Milestone vs Rockets
Tuesday night was filled with good vibes for the Sacramento Kings, despite the team’s recent struggles. The Kings went into the game having lost six out of seven games and had fallen to a disappointing 9-12 record. Expectations were not high going into their matchup with the red-hot and resurgent Houston Rockets, who went into the game boasting a 15-6 record, good enough for second place in the loaded Western Conference.
The Kings delivered. In a heated and physical contest that featured multiple technical fouls and two ejections, the Kings prevailed 120-111. Led by stars Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, the Kings built a double-digit lead in a dominant third quarter and cruised to the finish. The argument could be made, however, that the Kings’ most impactful player in Tuesday’s win was the team’s newest starter.
In just his second-ever start for the Kings, guard Malik Monk posted an excellent statline of 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal and a career-high 12 assists to go along with 0 turnovers in 35 minutes. He shot the ball well, going 5-10 from the field, 4-8 from three, and 3-3 from the free throw line while posting a team-leading +21.
Monk’s 12 assists beat his previous career high of 10 assists, which he achieved twice, both times being last season. In fact, 22 of the 24 games in his career in which he’s had 8 or more assists have come in his 2+ seasons with the Kings. Monk has proven himself to be one of the most efficient pick-and-roll playmakers in the league and is making a huge case that he deserves to keep the starting shooting guard spot.
