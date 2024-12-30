Inside The Kings

Kings-Mavericks Injury Report: Luka Doncic Status Revealed

The Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Logan Struck

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings have lost six consecutive games, falling to 13-19 on the season, and are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. Firing head coach Mike Brown was a consequence of their disappointments, as interim Doug Christie is now looking to get the franchise back on track.

The Kings head into a pivotal matchup on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are 20-12 on the season, coming off a 2024 NBA Finals appearance.

The Mavericks have been impressive 30 games into their season and will be a tough challenge for a Kings squad that has been out of sorts recently.

Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings:

Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)

Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (back)

Colby Jones - OUT (G League)

Isaac Jones - OUT (G League)

Orlando Robinson - OUT (G League)

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Doncic - OUT (hip)

Dante Exum - OUT (wrist)

Dereck Lively II - QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Naji Marshall - OUT (suspension)

The most significant name on the injury report is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is expected to be out for at least a month with a hip contusion. With Doncic sidelined, the Mavericks are 7-3 on the season, as Sacramento will not catch too much of a break with his injury.

The Kings are 6-12 at home this season, a very disappointing mark in front of one of the league's most passionate fanbases. The Mavs are still a great team without Doncic, but the All-NBA guard being sidelined should make Sacramento's job easier on defense.

The Kings and Mavericks tip off at 7 pm PT in Sacramento on Monday.

Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is the Deputy Editor for Inside the Kings - SI.com's team website following the Sacramento Kings.

Home/Sacramento Kings News