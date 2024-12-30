Kings-Mavericks Injury Report: Luka Doncic Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have lost six consecutive games, falling to 13-19 on the season, and are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. Firing head coach Mike Brown was a consequence of their disappointments, as interim Doug Christie is now looking to get the franchise back on track.
The Kings head into a pivotal matchup on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are 20-12 on the season, coming off a 2024 NBA Finals appearance.
The Mavericks have been impressive 30 games into their season and will be a tough challenge for a Kings squad that has been out of sorts recently.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Colby Jones - OUT (G League)
Isaac Jones - OUT (G League)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (G League)
Dallas Mavericks:
Luka Doncic - OUT (hip)
Dante Exum - OUT (wrist)
Dereck Lively II - QUESTIONABLE (hip)
Naji Marshall - OUT (suspension)
The most significant name on the injury report is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who is expected to be out for at least a month with a hip contusion. With Doncic sidelined, the Mavericks are 7-3 on the season, as Sacramento will not catch too much of a break with his injury.
The Kings are 6-12 at home this season, a very disappointing mark in front of one of the league's most passionate fanbases. The Mavs are still a great team without Doncic, but the All-NBA guard being sidelined should make Sacramento's job easier on defense.
The Kings and Mavericks tip off at 7 pm PT in Sacramento on Monday.
