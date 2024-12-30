Kings-Mavericks Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs. Klay Thompson
The Sacramento Kings season may be in shambles, but it's early enough in the season that they can still get back on track with a win tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.
With Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving out, the Mavs have a large void of scoring to fill in.
So we look at the two other starting guards in the game where if either having a big game could tip the scale towards the win column for their team; Malik Monk vs. Klay Thompson.
Season stats:
Malik Monk: 15.8 PTS | 3.6 REB | 4.8 AST | 0.8 STL | 0.6 BLK | 44.0 FG% | 35.5 3P%
Klay Thompson: 14.1 PTS | 3.4 REB | 1.9 AST | 1.0 STL | 0.4 BLK | 41.6 FG% | 38.0 3P%
Thompson is currently averaging his fewest points per game since his rookie season (12.5), but can still get on a heater with the best of them.
His season high this season so far is 29 points against the Golden State Warriors, but I don't think any Kings fan would be surprised if he went for 30 or 40 tonight.
For the Kings, they need to find an infusion of energy, and Monk is one of the best candidates to bring a spark on the court. With the same season high of 29 points, Monk is due for a big game.
Fox will likely get the main attention on defense, which could leave an opening for Monk to lead the Kings to their first win in seven tries.
Stat predictions:
Malik Monk: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Klay Thompson: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
