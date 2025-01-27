Kings-Nets Injury Report: Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas Statuses Revealed
After winning 10 of 11 games, the Sacramento Kings have fallen flat in back-to-back appearances, forming a two-game losing streak. Now, the Kings head into a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
The Nets have been struggling, riding a six-game losing streak and have lost 14 of their last 16 contests. Brooklyn sits in 12th place in the East with a slim chance of making the playoffs, putting them in an interesting position ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline.
The Kings have consistently been linked to Nets forward Cam Johnson, who has proven to be one of the league's top 3-and-D players. Instead of putting on a show in front of a potential suitor, the Nets have ruled Johnson out of Monday's contest.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Brooklyn.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Brooklyn Nets:
Bojan Bogdanovic - OUT (foot)
Cameron Johnson - OUT (ankle)
Maxwell Lewis - OUT (tibia)
De'Anthony Melton - OUT (knee)
Ben Simmons - OUT (back)
Cam Thomas - OUT (hamstring)
Trendon Watford - OUT (hamstring)
The Nets will be without their top two scorers on Monday, Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson, as their scoring production will likely have to come almost entirely from newly-added D'Angelo Russell.
At this point of their 2024-25 campaign, the Nets would likely be content with losing as many games as possible, so the Kings letting them steal a win on Monday would be unacceptable.
The Kings and Nets tip off in Brooklyn at 4:30 p.m. PT on Monday.
