Kings-Nuggets Injury Report: Jamal Murray, Kevin Huerter Statuses Revealed
Since inserting Malik Monk into the starting lineup, the Sacramento Kings have been on fire. The Kings have won four of their last five games and hold the NBA's top offensive rating since making the lineup change.
The Kings have a huge test on Monday night after a three-day rest, hosting the Denver Nuggets to kick off a five-game home stand. The Nuggets are led by the best player in the NBA, Nikola Jokic, averaging 31.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 56.4/51.2/79.9 shooting splits.
The Kings and Nuggets have both had disappointing 2024-25 seasons, but Monday's matchup is a great opportunity for each team to build some momentum.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Kevin Huerter - DOUBTFUL (shoulder)
Denver Nuggets:
Vlatko Cancar - OUT (knee)
DaRon Holmes II - OUT (Achilles)
Dario Saric - OUT (ankle)
Christian Braun - QUESTIONABLE (back)
Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (hamstring)
The Kings were 3-1 against the Nuggets last season, holding Jokic to 15 points or below in their last two meetings. Sacramento had surprising success over Denver last season, and are certainly looking to repeat their dominance in their first meeting of the new season on Monday.
The Kings are just 6-7 at home this season and 13-13 overall. Monday's matchup gives Sacramento a chance to move above .500 on the season for the first time in nearly a month.
The Kings and Nuggets tip off at 7 pm PT on Monday in Sacramento.
