Kings-Nuggets Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Nikola Jokić
The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets matchups are always fun as they pit two of the most skilled bigs in the NBA against each other.
Nikola Jokić is a three-time MVP and arguably the best basketball player on the planet, but Domantas Sabonis is one of the few who can match up with him.
Season stats:
- Domantas Sabonis: 21.3 PTS, 13.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK, 62.8 FG%, 43.9 3P%
- Nikola Jokić: 31.5 PTS, 13.3 REB, 9.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK, 56.4 FG%, 51.2 3P%
Jokić is having just a ridiculous season. The Nuggets depth, a strength in the past, has diminished since they won the 2022-23 championship. With that, Jokić’s numbers have skyrocketed.
But for some reason, Sabonis is one of the few matchups that gives the MVP (slight) trouble. In four games last season, Jokić averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 50% from the field and 18.2% from three.
While that doesn’t seem like a drop in production, other than the assists, those numbers were all lower than Jokić’s season averages.
In those same four games, Sabonis averaged 16.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 49.1% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.
The point of this exercise is to show that Sabonis can at least hold his own against Jokić. No one expects Sabonis to hold him to single-digit scoring, but if he can keep the production close, the Kings should be in a good position to win.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!