Kings-Pelicans Injury Report: Williamson, Ingram Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have found their rhythm with standout guard Malik Monk in the starting lineup, leading the NBA in offensive rating through the five games he has started. After winning three of their last four, the Kings must travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, a team they can never seem to beat.
Last season, the Kings lost to the Pelicans six times, including their season-ending play-in tournament matchup. Saying the Pelicans dominated the Kings last season would be an understatement, but Sacramento has a clear-cut opportunity to get back on track and pick up a win in New Orleans on Thursday night.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
New Orleans Pelicans:
Jose Alvarado - OUT (hamstring)
Jordan Hawkins - OUT (back)
Brandon Ingram - OUT (ankle)
Karlo Matkovic - OUT (back)
Zion Williamson - OUT (hamstring)
Javonte Green - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
The Kings are going against a short-handed Pelicans squad, to say the least. New Orleans will be without their star forward duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, which perfectly summarizes their season.
The Pelicans have gotten hit with a serious injury bug this season, leading to their 5-20 record through 25 games, including losing 11 of their last 12. The Pelicans are 2-4 when Williamson and Ingram both play this season, so their poor play clearly goes deeper than just missing their stars.
The Kings are fairly healthy for Thursday's matchup, giving themselves the perfect opportunity to beat the Pelicans for the first time since April 2023.
The Kings and Pelicans tip off at 5 pm PST on Thursday in New Orleans.
