Kings-Rockets Injury Report: Monk, Carter Statuses Revealed
After holding the longest active win streak in the NBA at seven games, the Sacramento Kings suffered a brutal road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, struggling to keep it close as superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated.
Now, trying not to create a losing streak, the Kings return home from a three-game road trip to host the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are one of the best teams in the league, sitting in second place in the West at 27-12.
Houston is heading into the second leg of a back-to-back after they stomped the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. The Rockets have one of the most balanced offensive attacks in the league with eight players averaging 10+ points, but nobody averaging more than 22.
Here is a look at each team's injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Jordan McLaughlin - OUT (personal)
Malik Monk - PROBABLE (groin)
Houston Rockets:
Tari Eason - QUESTIONABLE (leg)
Jock Landale - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
Jabari Smith Jr. - OUT (hand)
Kings guard Malik Monk missed Tuesday's loss with groin soreness, so getting him back on the court against the Rockets would be crucial. Rookie guard Devin Carter is questionable, as the Kings could use his defensive prowess against Houston.
The Kings and Rockets have met once this season, where Sacramento picked up a nine-point home win. While the Kings are not on their hot streak anymore, they could use another shot of momentum to continue to climb up the Western Conference standings. Thursday's matchup is not a must-win for the Kings, but it would certainly help.
The Kings and Rockets tip off at 7 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Thursday.
