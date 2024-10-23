Kings’ Sabonis Gives Optimistic Kevin Huerter Update
After a shoulder injury in March ended his 2023-24 campaign, the Sacramento Kings are finally getting sharpshooter Kevin Huerter back on the court.
Huerter was a full participant at practice for the first time this offseason on Tuesday, as head coach Mike Brown has granted him the starting job back if he gets the "green light" to play in Thursday's season opener.
Brown noted that Huerter looks like he has not "missed a beat." Kings star center Domantas Sabonis had similar praise for his teammate following Tuesday's practice (via James Ham | The Kings Beat):
"We had a scrimmage today, he was practicing with us, making shots and playing good defense. He's looking really good, I'm excited for him... It's definitely tough [to come back after seven months], but he made it seem like he never left the starting unit."
Sabonis also noted how important Huerter's shooting is for the Kings, as we saw with their shooting woes through the preseason.
While Huerter's status for Thursday's opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves is still up in the air, his return to the Kings lineup is highly anticipated.
Huerter struggled throughout the 2023-24 season, averaging just 10.2 points per game on 36.1 percent shooting from deep. After a long offseason filled with rehab to heal his shoulder, Huerter is expected to bounce back and return to his proper form from two years ago.
Huerter plays a vital role in Sacramento's system as their primary sharpshooter, as Sabonis stresses how great it is to have him back on the court.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!