Kings’ Sabonis Sets 2024-25 Season Expectations for Keegan Murray
The growth of 24-year-old forward Keegan Murray has been a significant turning point for the Sacramento Kings franchise.
In his sophomore season, Murray averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 stocks per game, but how can he improve heading into his third year?
Kings All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis talked with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, where he was asked about his expectations for rising star teammate Keegan Murray ahead of the 2024-25 season:
To gain more confidence and trust in himself. We’re always here for him. I’m always trying to get him easy looks, get him going, and for him to come out and be him. With DeMar, hopefully, there will be more people out there trying to get him open looks. I think he’s going to have easier looks, which will be good for us.- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Murray has been the ideal role player next to Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, as an impressive three-point shooter and much-improved defender. Murray saw more volume his sophomore season, attempting nearly three more shots per game, but his efficiency took a hit, especially from deep.
Murray broke the rookie record for most three-pointers made in a season in NBA history, doing so knocking down threes at a 41.1 percent rate. That number dropped during his second year, shooting only 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
It is fair to assume that Murray will return to his rookie year shooting form this season. The offseason acquisition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan will open up more opportunities for Murray on the perimeter, and the valuable 3-and-D asset should get plenty of open looks.
The connection between Sabonis and Murray has been evident since the talented forward entered the league in 2022. Sabonis setting higher expectations for the third-year wing is a sign for better things to come.
