Kings' Sabonis Shows Support for Former Euro Team
The Sacramento Kings are about to enter the the 2024 offseason following a disappointing end to the 2023-24 campaign. Kings stars Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox will work alongside head coach Mike Brown to make the playoffs again after an early exit in this year's play-in tournament.
One team that did make the playoffs is Unicaja, a European team that was the former home to Sabonis before the start of his NBA career. The Spanish team made it to the semi-finals of the Liga ACB tournament this season after earning the first seed with a 28-6 record in the regular season.
Sabonis made the trek out to Málaga, Spain to support his former team courtside.
At 17 years of age, Sabonis played profesionally in the Spanish league for only one season. His numbers weren't the best (2.7 points and 2 rebounds per game), but he held the title of youngest debut player in Unicaja history. Sabonis finished in the top 10 for the 2013 FIBA Young Men's Player of the Year award as he went up against future stars such as current Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Unicaja fell short to UCAM Murcia 70-79 in the semi-finals this year despite Sabonis' unwavering support. Regardless of the past eight years he's spent in the NBA, Sabonis continues to support European basketball.
