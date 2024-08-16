Kings See Dramatic Decrease in National TV Games
It was a dramatic and exciting 2022-23 season for the Sacramento Kings. They had the best offense in the NBA, finished with the third seed in the Western Conference, and pushed the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, they were rewarded with an astounding 22 national TV games in the 2023-24 season.
However, last season the Kings failed to live up to expectations. After winning 46 games, two fewer than 2022-23, and failing to make the playoffs, the Kings saw a huge decrease in national TV games for next season.
The Kings head into the 2024-25 season with only 12 scheduled national TV games. On a positive note, nine of the 12 national TV games will be played at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Kings national TV games for the 2024-25 season:
10/26 at Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV
11/25 vs Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA TV
12/30 vs Dallas Mavericks on NBA TV
1/6 vs Miami Heat on NBA TV
1/16 vs Houston Rockets on TNT
1/22 vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN
3/9 at Los Angeles Clippers on ESPN
3/10 vs New York Knicks on NBA TV
3/13 at Golden State Warriors on TNT
3/22 vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV
3/25 vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT
4/9 vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN
