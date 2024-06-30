Kings Send 3 Players Into Unrestricted Free Agency
The Sacramento Kings are not extending qualifying offers to Jordan Ford, Kessler Edwards, and Jalen Slawson, per Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson, making the young Kings unrestricted free agents.
The Kings acquired Edwards via trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season, but the 6-foot-8 forward has not gotten much opportunity to shine in Sacramento. Edwards, 23, has shown to be a valuable defender but his limited offensive game has kept his role limited.
Jordan Ford, a Sacramento native, has been impressive for their G League affiliate Stockton and earned a two-way contract last season. The 26-year-old point guard is an incredible shooter and impressive playmaker, as Ford and Edwards finding landing spots in free agency hopefully comes easy.
Jalen Slawson, the 54th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was under a two-way contract with Sacramento last season. The 24-year-old rookie forward did not get much opportunity to shine, but he played solid with Stockton.
The trio will hit the open market as free agency begins on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT, but that does not rule out a return to Sacramento. The Kings will likely find other players to use their limited roster spots on, and Edwards, Ford, and Slawson will likely be better off finding new homes to attempt to earn expanded roles.
