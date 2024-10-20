Kings Sharpshooter Labeled as a Trade Target for the 76ers
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been shopping guard Kevin Huerter throughout the entire offseason, but with just a few days until the start of the regular season, the sharpshooter remains on the roster.
The Kings struggled to shoot the ball from deep through the preseason, eventually signing veteran forward Doug McDermott to help in that department. With their early shooting woes, the Kings could certainly use Huerter's skill, but what if they are still shopping him?
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey laid out one ambitious trade target for each NBA team, suggesting the Philadelphia 76ers should be in the market for Kevin Huerter.
Bailey believes the 76ers could give the Kings Kenyon Martin Jr. and one of either Kelly Oubre Jr. or Caleb Martin in return for Huerter.
If Sacramento were to deal Huerter, they would need to get wing depth in return, which Philadelphia could provide them. Huerter, 26, is coming off a down year averaging just 10.2 points per game on 36.1 percent from deep. A year prior, Huerter averaged 15.2 points and shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, both career highs.
The 76ers were bottom-half in the NBA last season in three-point percentage (36.3) and three-pointers made per game (12.1), so adding a valuable shooter like Huerter could do wonders.
Philadelphia added Paul George this offseason, building a star trio of George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. The best thing the 76ers can do to build around those three is to bring in shooters and defenders, and Huerter has proven he can be one of the most valuable three-point specialists.
As the Kings have loaded up with solid guard depth, a deal between these two teams makes sense. If Huerter is still on the trade market, we could certainly see a deal like this get done.
