Kings Sign Jordan McLaughlin To One-Year Deal
After putting together a blockbuster sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, the Sacramento Kings' night was not over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Kings are signing free agent point guard Jordan McLaughlin to a one-year deal.
McLaughlin has played all five seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves but changes scenery to create essential point guard depth in case of injury for the Kings. The 28-year-old point guard has not played a massive role in Minnesota, but he has shown he has the tools to be effective when needed.
McLaughlin's best season came as a rookie, averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 19.7 minutes per contest. McLaughlin saw the lowest opportunity of his career this past season, playing just 11.2 minutes per game, but was efficient in his time with 48.3/47.2/72.2 shooting splits.
The former USC Trojans star went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft but found a stable role in Minnesota in 2019. McLaughlin will likely not be in the immediate rotation in Sacramento, but he is a great player to have on the bench if needed.
The six-foot point guard and California native will certainly have an impact with the Kings, and this signing was a great way to follow up on one of the biggest moves in Kings' history.
