Kings Snap Losing Streak with Comeback Win Over Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings season was on the brink. Facing an injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks who were missing Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, the Kings fell behind 37-23 to end the first quarter.
But the Kings battled back and used a big third quarter to create separation from the Mavs, ultimately winning 110-100.
The Mavericks used a hot start to briefly pull away but fell back to earth once the second quarter started.
Sacramento held Dallas to just 40 points in the second half and used their defense to lead to offense, finishing the game with 25 points off 17 Mavericks turnovers.
Sacramento has looked their best this season when they get in the passing lanes and get out in transition. It's something we haven't seen as much as hoped coming out of training camp and preseason, but tonight brought back the feeling of how the Kings can excel on the defensive end of the ball.
De'Aaron Fox led the way with 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists, continuing his All-Star level play. Fox has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, and it's unfortunate that so much of it has been overshadowed by the rumors and state of the Kings season.
Domantas Sabonis quietly put together a strong performance as well with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
But on a night where the Kings desperately needed a win, the Kings two stars led on the court and brought intensity all night. Sacramento has a long way to go to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture, but tonight was a step in the right direction.
