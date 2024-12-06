Kings-Spurs Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama Status Revealed
Needing a boost of confidence after winning just 10 of their first 22 games, the Sacramento Kings went against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the Kings, they did not get their much-needed win, taking a five-point loss on the road.
The Kings still sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, heading into another road test against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday for the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Spurs are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and are also preparing for the second leg of a back-to-back.
The Kings and Spurs have already met twice this season, as San Antonio has swept the series 2-0 thus far. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has dominated the Kings, averaging 34 points, 14 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 3 blocks in their two meetings.
Luckily for the Kings, they might catch a break in Friday's rematch. Each team has released their injury reports ahead of the matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
Trey Lyles - OUT (calf)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
San Antonio Spurs:
Tre Jones - OUT (shoulder)
Victor Wembanyama - QUESTIONABLE (back)
The Spurs were without Wembanyama in Thursday's loss to the Bulls and are 2-2 without him on the season. If the Kings can go into Friday's matchup without having to deal with Wembanyama's dominance, things would get a lot easier.
The Kings desperately need to get back in the win column, so possibly facing a Wemby-less Spurs squad on Friday is the perfect opportunity.
The Kings and Spurs tip off at 5 pm PST on Friday in San Antonio.
