Kings Stagnant in NBA Draft Lottery Results
The Sacramento Kings stayed put in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery and will be selecting from the number 13 spot in June.
There was only a 3.84% chance that the Kings jumped to a top-four spot, but an unlikely team did snag the first overall pick. This year's lucky winner was the Atlanta Hawks, a team that had only a 6% chance to win the lottery.
While it's still unclear what direction Sacramento to take, there are a few options for general manager Monte McNair.
One likely option is to replace Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk, an elite scorer who is set to hit the open market this summer. Monk averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game, both of which were career-high marks. He could be too expensive for the Kings to retain, especially since Sacramento is running out of cap space to work with.
Another option would be to trade the pick. The Kings are in a "win now" type of situation but fell short of the playoffs despite having stars like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Trading the lottery pick for a star player could be in the cards for McNair as he looks to lift his squad back into a tough Western Conference.
Only 46 days remain until the draft so Sacramento has plenty of time to decide on their future direction heading into the offseason.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!