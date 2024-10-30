Kings Star Center Shines in 113-96 Road Win Over Jazz
The Sacramento Kings moved to 2-2 with a 113-96 win on the road against the Utah Jazz. Star big man Domantas Sabonis led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists on 13-of-18 (72.2 percent) from the field and 1-of-2 (50 percent) from beyond the arc.
The three-time All-Star is off to an incredible start to the season, picking up right where he left off last year.
It’s hard to find out what’s the most impressive about his season so far. His efficiency at 67.9 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from beyond the arc stands out most, but he has dominated in every aspect of the game.
Sabonis looks aggressive and confident with everything he is doing on the court. He’s shooting the ball with zero hesitation. He looks quick on drives and strong with dunks. His confidence in his teammates’ backdoor passes is opening up so many looks in the offense.
Sabonis is a three-time All-NBA player and continues to show why.
As a team, the Kings held their opponent to under 100 points for the second consecutive game. They were active in the passing lanes and had nine steals on the night.
They allowed more open threes than preferred, but the Jazz were unable to capitalize, shooting 14-of-48 (29.2 percent) from beyond the arc.
Next up for the Kings: 4:30 pm PT, Friday, November 1st @ Atlanta Hawks
