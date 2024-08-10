Inside The Kings

Kings Stars React to Team USA Winning Gold at the Olympics

The Sacramento Kings showed love to Steph Curry and Team USA following their gold medal victory.

Aug 21, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; USA guard Demar DeRozan (9) celebrates with USA forward Draymond Green (14) against Serbia in the men's basketball gold medal match during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA's men's basketball squad overcame the immense pressure and brought home the gold medal to cap off an exciting 2024 Paris Olympics run.

Stephen Curry led the USA with 24 points and an incredible clutch time performance to seal their victory over France and Victor Wembanyama's 26 points. Curry's phenomenal shot-making down the stretch is certainly the talk of the hour, with some Sacramento Kings stars getting in on the action.

Sacramento's star point guard De'Aaron Fox did not join Team USA on their trip to Paris, but the Curry Brand signee was in awe after Steph's otherworldly shots.

Sacramento's newest star, DeMar DeRozan, had a few things to say as he witnessed Curry and Team USA win their fifth consecutive gold in men's basketball.

DeRozan has represented the USA in the past, winning gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The Kings star forward knows what it is like to win on the biggest international stage, and he was still amazed by Curry's performance.

Rising star Keon Ellis showed support for Team USA with a barrage of emojis following the exciting win.

While there were no Kings representing Team USA this year, the Sacramento stars were in awe watching their country bring home the gold medal at the peak of international men's basketball.

