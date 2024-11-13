Kings-Suns Injury Report: Durant, Beal Status' Revealed
The Sacramento Kings took down division rival Phoenix Suns on Sunday in an overtime thriller, but it was not a fairytale story for the Kings. Early in the second quarter, star sixth man Malik Monk went down with an ankle injury, which is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks, ruling him out for some significant matchups.
Without Monk, the Kings lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, getting dominated by 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Now, after losing to San Antonio, the Kings return to their home court to host the Suns, looking to repeat their success from three days ago.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Phoenix Suns:
Kevin Durant - OUT (calf)
Collin Gillespie - OUT (ankle)
Jusuf Nurkic - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Bradley Beal - QUESTIONABLE (calf)
The Suns were playing without superstar forward Kevin Durant in their loss to the Kings a few days ago, as they leaned on their star backcourt of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in his place.
If the Suns were to be without Beal, along with Durant, on Wednesday, the Suns might be in trouble. Phoenix pulled out a road win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, so they come into Golden 1 Center on the second leg of a back-to-back. The 9-2 Suns will likely prioritize their long-term health over a single divisional game, so expect Phoenix to restrict or sideline Beal if he is not 100 percent.
The Kings will be without Monk for the second consecutive game, as their bench unit really struggled without him on Monday. Sacramento's bench contributed just 21 points in Monday's loss with no bench spark to come in and lead the offense.
Both the Kings and Suns are a bit banged up heading into Wednesday's matchup, but Sacramento has a clear-cut opportunity to hand Phoenix their second loss in four days.
The Kings and Suns tip off at 7 pm PST on Wednesday.
