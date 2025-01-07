Kings Survive 2OT Thriller Over Heat - Extend Winning Streak
The Sacramento Kings looked exhausted and out of sorts. They trailed by 17 points with just 8:07 left in the fourth quarter, stymied by the Miami Heat zone. And then a switch flipped.
The Kings started to chip away, using a DeMar DeRozan layup and two Keon Ellis threes to pull back within nine points. The defensive intensity turned up and Sacramento used their defense to lead to easy offense, led by Ellis as the point-of-attack defender.
Ellis was everywhere on the defensive end. He ended the game with three steals and a block, but he was constantly getting his hands on the ball to disrupt the Heat.
Not only was Ellis getting stops, but he ended the game with 17 points, one of which was the game tying free throw to send the game to overtime.
As the game became a double overtime battle, shots became hard to come by with tired legs from both teams. Enter DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan took over the game in the second overtime, scoring the Kings final nine points of the second extra period. It was vintage DeRozan, as he hit contested shot after contested shot. He finished with a game-high 30 points to lead the Kings to victory.
There are so many great takeways from this game for Sacramento. The great defensive stretch, Keon Ellis having another incredibly impactful game, and DeRozan hitting clutch buckets, but the biggest takeaway is that the Kings came to fight and win.
The game was all but over, but Sacramento never gave up. Doug Christie was on the sidelines clapping and encouraging everyone. Heads were held high and hope was never lost.
This is the type of win that can catapult a team, and with the Kings needing to climb back up the standings, it comes at a perfect time to continue their ascent.
