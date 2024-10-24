Kings-Timberwolves Injury Report: Huerter, Monk Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings are finally kicking off their 2024-25 campaign on Thursday night, hosting the reigning Western Conference runner-ups, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota started the season 0-1, losing on the road to the new JJ Redick-led Los Angeles Lakers squad. Led by star guard Anthony Edwards with 27 points in their opener, the Timberwolves still looked like a tough team to beat.
The Kings have been dealing with injuries throughout training camp and preseason, but the bad news dwindled as opening night got closer. After missing all of the preseason, Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles have both been cleared for Thursday's matchup, along with star sixth man Malik Monk.
With three key Sacramento pieces back on the court for Thursday's opener, who does that leave inactive? Both teams have released their injury reports for Sacramento's season opener:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
None
Minnesota at Sacramento should be a great matchup on Thursday night, and a fairly healthy one. With no injuries to report for the Timberwolves and just a surprising two for the Kings, both franchises should be putting a great product on the court.
Last season, the Kings went 2-1 against the Timberwolves, winning both on the road but losing the lone home matchup.
Kings fans are gearing up for DeMar DeRozan's regular season debut, and starting the DeRozan era with a home win against a very good Timberwolves squad would be perfect.
The Kings and Timberwolves tip off at Golden 1 Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT.
