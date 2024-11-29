Kings-Trail Blazers Matchup of the Game: Domantas Sabonis vs. Deandre Ayton
The Sacramento Kings got back on track and snapped their losing streak against the Minnesota Timberwolves and now face the 7-12 Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Blazers injury report is filled with players with varying statuses, so finding a specific matchup for this one was more of a challenge.
In the end, it’ll be the matchup in the middle to keep an eye on as Domantas Sabonis and Deandre Ayton go head-to-head.
Season stats:
- Domantas Sabonis: 20.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%
- Deandre Ayton: 13.5 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 38.5 3P%
Deandre Ayton is in year seven of a very odd career. He’s been a productive player but seems like a forgotten first-overall draft pick on the rebuilding Trail Blazers. His 13.5 points per game this season would be a career-low for the 26-year-old center.
Domantas Sabonis on the other hand is having yet another monster season. He’s as consistent as ever; scoring, rebounding, passing, and doing everything for the Kings.
While Ayton is having a bit of a down year, he had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first matchup against Sacramento. The Kings put an emphasis on attacking the rim against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves, and are likely to do so again tonight.
Ayton and his 7-foot-6 wingspan have the potential to disrupt a team inside, so the matchup battle will be key on both sides of the ball tonight.
