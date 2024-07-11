Kings Unveil NBA Las Vegas Summer League Roster
The Sacramento Kings are not a franchise noted for their young stars, but their Summer League squads have impressed. As the Kings wrap up their 2024 California Classic campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, their rising talents will look ahead to their next summer journey.
Sacramento has released their Las Vegas Summer League roster, compiling the best performers from their two California Classic squads into one.
The complete roster:
G Adonis Arms
G Kenan Blackshear
G Ahmad Caver
F Isaiah Crawford
G Antoine Davis
G Boogie Ellis
G Keon Ellis
G Dane Goodwin
G Colby Jones
F Isaac Jones
C Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.
F Xavier Sneed
C Drew Timme
Guards Keon Ellis and Colby Jones headline the lineup as rostered Kings players, with all three of Sacramento's two-way players, Isaiah Crawford, Isaac Jones, and Mason Jones, also appearing.
Some players proved themselves in the California Classic, likely leading to their earned spot in Vegas. Adonis Arms' 32-point, 11-rebound performance against the Los Angeles Lakers was incredible, and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. has been playing out of his mind, averaging 16 points and 7.7 rebounds through three games.
Sacramento legend and Kings assistant coach will lead the Vegas Summer League squad from the sidelines with a talented group of assistants behind him.
The Kings kick off their action in Vegas on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
