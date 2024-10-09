Kings-Warriors Injury Report for 2024 Preseason Opener
Two NBA Pacific Division rivals are set to tip off Wednesday, as the Sacramento Kings open their 2024 preseason action at home against the Golden State Warriors.
This brewing rivalry escalated when the two NorCal squads met in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, where the Warriors sent the Kings packing in seven games. It is only fitting for the Kings to open their 2024-25 season against their buddies down the road.
Each team has released their injury report ahead of Wednesday's preseason matchup:
Sacramento Kings:
Jordan McLaughlin - OUT (ankle)
Trey Lyles - OUT (groin)
Kevin Huerter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Golden State Warriors:
Andrew Wiggins - OUT (illness)
The Kings are cutting their lineup size from 21 to 16 due to a load of training camp injuries, but the injuries to five players who are already under standard contracts will open opportunities for the young players still trying to prove themselves.
Kings head coach Mike Brown has already confirmed that every healthy player will see the court for Wednesday's matchup, and starters will likely only play the first half.
With De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan healthy and ready to go, Kings fans will get their first taste of their new star trio. While a win or loss does not mean much in preseason, after such a long offseason, it will be refreshing to see this Sacramento squad clicking on all cylinders.
The DeRozan acquisition raised many questions for how he will fit and what the defense will look like, so his preseason debut is a great time to address any concerns.
The Kings and Warriors tip off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. PT.
