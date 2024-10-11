Kings-Warriors Injury Report Ahead of Preseason Rematch
The Sacramento Kings were taken down in their preseason opener by the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, but the Pacific Division rivals will face off again on Friday night.
The Kings debut of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was a sight to see for all Sacramento fans, but now DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and company head down the road to Chase Center for their first road test of the preseason.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of the rematch:
Sacramento Kings:
Jordan McLaughlin - OUT (ankle)
Trey Lyles - OUT (groin)
Kevin Huerter - OUT (shoulder)
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Golden State Warriors:
None
The Kings are down five pivotal players, for what is expected to be their entire preseason slate, while the Warriors are putting forward an entirely healthy lineup.
Kings head coach Mike Brown decided to limit the starters to just the first half in Wednesday's matchup but has not officially set the same standard for Friday's game. We can expect to see similar minutes from the starters, with more opportunities for the young studs to prove themselves.
A couple of undrafted rookies, Isaac Jones and Boogie Ellis, turned heads during Wednesday's loss. Preseason is the best opportunity for these young guys to showcase their abilities, especially with the injuries that Sacramento is facing.
The Kings and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Friday, available to watch on NBA TV.
