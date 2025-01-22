Kings-Warriors Matchup of the Game: De'Aaron Fox vs. Stephen Curry
The Sacramento Kings (22-20), winners of nine of their last ten games, host the struggling Golden State Warriors (21-21), who have gone 9-18 in their last 27 games after a hot start to the year.
The Warriors' injury report is riddled with key players, which makes the matchup of the game an easy decision, as two high-profile guards face off.
Season Stats:
De'Aaron Fox: 25.9 PTS | 6.3 AST | 5.2 REB | 1.6 STL | 0.4 BLK | 47.9 FG% | 32.1 3P%
Stephen Curry: 22.9 PTS | 6.1 AST | 4.9 REB | 1.2 STL | 0.5 BLK | 44.8 FG% | 40.9 3P%
The Warriors are struggling, but the fact remains that Steph Curry can carry them to victory on any given night. Golden State is 6-2 this season when Curry scores 30+ points, but what stands out is his season high is only 38 points.
That's a great game, but we haven't seen a classic Stephen Curry explosion yet this season, and hopefully we don't tonight. The Kings have done their best to limit opponent stars and force others on the team to beat them, and they're likely going to do the same tonight.
For the Kings, Fox continues his strong play, showing his passing skills the previous two games with 13 assists against the Washington Wizards and 7 against the Houston Rockets.
The Kings' roster is set up to ride the hot hand with scorers filling the starting lineup. When DeRozan got going against the Rockets, Fox kept feeding the six-time All-Star. When Domantas Sabonis got going against the Wizards, Fox let him go to work.
Stat predictions:
De'Aaron Fox: 21 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Stephen Curry: 18 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!