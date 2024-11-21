LA Clippers Star Injury Status vs Sacramento Kings
The Los Angeles Clippers are on a three-game win streak, moving to 9-7 despite superstar forward Kawhi Leonard yet to suit up this season. The Clippers have been one of the most surprising teams across the NBA, highlighted by the domination of a James Harden-Norman Powell backcourt.
Norman Powell has skyrocketed in his new role as a starter. Through 15 games, Powell is averaging 23.3 points, knocking down three-pointers at an absurd 48.7 percent clip. His backcourt co-star, James Harden, is knocking some rust off to average 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.
The Clippers have been impressive this season but head into a test against the Sacramento Kings on Friday without one of their top players. Norman Powell has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Kings and is expected to miss the next two games with a hamstring injury.
The Kings are dealing with a load of injuries themselves, having to play without Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk for the past handful of games. Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has elevated his game in their absence, but the All-Star can only carry so much on his shoulders.
The Kings and Clippers met in Sacramento earlier in the season, as Powell and Fox each went for 31 points, but LA escaped with a 107-98 win.
Sacramento typically struggles against strong defensive teams like the Clippers, so getting some of their firepower back for Friday's NBA Cup matchup would be huge. Luckily for the Kings, the Clippers will be without their top offensive contributor, giving them a better chance to leave LA with a much-needed win.
